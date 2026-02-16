T20 WC: Namibia replace injured Ben Shikongo with Alex Volschenk
What's the story
Namibia have announced the inclusion of pacer Alex Volschenk in place of the injured Ben Shikongo for the remainder of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The decision was approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Shikongo suffered a right thigh injury during a match against India on February 12. Here are further details.
Match details
Namibia's performance in the tournament so far
Shikongo's injury came during a match against India, which Namibia lost by a massive 93 runs in Delhi. The defeat was their third consecutive loss in as many games, effectively eliminating them from the Super 8 race. Despite the setback, Namibia will play their final tournament match against Pakistan in Colombo on February 18. Volschenk, who owns four wickets in five T20Is, might get a go in the XI.
Player replacement
Scotland also make a change to their squad
In another development, Scotland have replaced Safyaan Sharif with Jack Jarvis in their squad. The decision comes after seamer Sharif injured his right groin during a team training session on February 12. Jarvis, who has eight T20I caps for Scotland, was already part of the squad as a traveling reserve before this official inclusion.