T20 WC: Italy's Crishan Kalugamage takes three-fer as Nepal perish 

In a disappointing turn of events, Nepal were bowled out for just 123 runs in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup match against Italy at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 12. Unlike the game against England, the Nepal side struggled to form partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals. While Ben Manenti bowled an incredible spell, Crishan Kalugamage finished with three wickets.

Batting woes Nepal's innings in brief Nepal, who were invited to bat, had a quiet start. They lost Kushal Bhurtel in the second over. However, his partner Aasif Sheikh fared better with a run-a-ball 20. Aarif Sheikh was the top scorer for his side with 27 runs, while skipper Rohit Paudel contributed 23 (14). The team's 100 runs came only in the 16th over, highlighting their slow approach. While the Italian bowlers reduced Nepal to 102/8, Karan KC added a crucial 11-ball 18* at the death.

Bowling brilliance Italy's bowlers shine against Nepal Italy's bowlers, especially their spinners Ben Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage, were instrumental in restricting Nepal to a low total. Manenti took two wickets for just nine runs in four overs, while Kalugamage claimed a three-fer for 18 runs in his four-over spell. The latter chipped in with the pivotal wickets of Paudel, Airee, and Gulsan Jha.

Numbers Kalugamage goes past 20 T20I wickets Kalugamage, who made his T20I debut in 2022, has raced to 23 wickets from 20 matches at an average of 17.95. He owns an economy rate of 6.46 and a four-fer (4/17). The wrist-spinner is only behind Harry Manenti (34) and Jaspreet Singh (24) in terms of T20I wickets for Italy. Kalugamage's only T20 games have come for Italy.

