Dasun Shanaka hammers fastest T20 World Cup fifty for SL

Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka from the front as they racked up 225/5 against Oman in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. He smashed a 20-ball 50, recording the fastest-ever half-century for the Lankans in T20 World Cup history. He already has the fastest T20I fifty for Sri Lanka. Here are the key stats.

Knock Shanaka's blistering knock in Pallekele Despite starting well, SL were down to 42/2 in the Powerplay. However, Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake added 94 runs to steady the ship. While Rathnayake fell after playing a counter-attacking knock, Shanaka took center stage. The Lankan skipper smashed Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, and Sufyan Mehmood to complete his 19-ball half-century. Ramanandi finally removed Shanaka, who smashed 2 fours and 5 sixes.

Milestone Shanaka attains these feats As mentioned, Shanaka's 19-ball half-century is the fastest for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. The previous quickest was by Mahela Jayawardene (21 balls vs Kenya in 2007). Shanaka also has the fastest T20I fifty for Sri Lanka. He topped this list before the match as well, having smashed a 20-ball half-century against India in 2023 (Pune).

