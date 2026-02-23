David Miller equals Warner's T20 WC record against India: Details 

South Africa's David Miller has equaled Australia's David Warner 's record for the most runs scored against India in T20 World Cup history. Miller achieved this feat during a Super 8s match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, February 22, 2026. He scored 63 runs off just 35 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes to help his team post a total of 187/7 in their allotted overs. The Proteas later won by a massive 76 runs.

Record equalized Miller matches Warner's record Miller's innings on Sunday not only helped his team but also saw him match Warner's record of scoring 166 runs against India in T20 World Cup matches. While Warner achieved this in five games, Miller has done it in four. The South African batsman had made his T20 World Cup debut against India on April 4, 2014, scoring 23 runs off 12 balls.

Performance overview Miller's T20 World Cup scores against India Miller's second T20 WC match against India came in Perth (2022). He scored 59* runs off 46 balls in a successful chase of 134 runs. In the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Barbados, Miller had scored just 21 runs off 17 balls in a chase of 177 runs. Besides Warner and Miller, Australia's Shane Watson and SA's Faf du Plessis are the only other batters with multiple T20 WC fifties versus India (2 each).

