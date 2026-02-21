T20 World Cup: Decoding England's dominance over Sri Lanka (T20Is) 

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is set to witness a thrilling encounter between England and Sri Lanka in the Super 8 stage. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are placed in Group B along with Pakistan and New Zealand. Only two from this group will qualify for the semi-finals. Here we decode the head-to-head record between England and Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Historical matchup A look at head-to-head record This will be the 18th T20I clash between England and Sri Lanka, with the former having a clear edge in past encounters. Out of 17 matches played so far, England have won 13 while Sri Lanka have managed to win only four, as per ESPNcricinfo. The two teams have also met six times in T20 World Cup matches, with England winning five of those encounters.

Streak continuation Sri Lanka aims to break the deadlock It must be noted that Sri Lanka last defeated England in a T20I in May 2014. Each of the following 11 encounters saw the Brits prevail. The team will be hoping to end this long wait when they take on the two-time champions on Sunday. Just before the ongoing T20 World Cup, England toured Sri Lanka for a white-ball series, winning both ODI and T20I formats. The T20I series saw the Brits record a 3-0 clean sweep.

