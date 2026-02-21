T20 World Cup, Super Eights: England face Sri Lanka challenge

England and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in their respective first Super Eights match in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been in fine form, having finished second in their respective groups. Here we present the match preview.

Group stage Both teams recorded three wins each England finished second in Group C with three wins from four matches. They started with a narrow four-run victory over Nepal, lost to West Indies by 30 runs, but made a strong comeback with comfortable wins over Scotland and Italy. Sri Lanka also won three out of four matches. They beat Ireland by 20 runs, thrashed Oman by 105 runs, before chasing down 182 versus Australia. Despite a late loss to Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka advanced to the next stage.

Pitch analysis A look at the pitch report The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is known for being a batting-friendly venue. The surface offers good pace and carry, allowing batters to play their shots freely once they settle in. Bowlers will have to maintain disciplined lines and lengths as any inconsistency is likely to be punished. However, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. Meanwhile, fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar (7:00pm IST).

Advertisement

Historical matchup England have dominated Sri Lanka in T20Is In their previous 17 T20I encounters, England have emerged victorious in 13 while Sri Lanka have won four. The last 11 encounters between these two sides have all been won by England. Notably, the Brits had whitewashed hosts Sri Lanka in a three-T20I series just before the ongoing tourney. In T20 World Cups, England have five wins and a solitary defeat against the Lankans.

Advertisement

Team line-ups Key players for the upcoming match Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.