Ibrahim Zadran slams his third T20 World Cup half-century: Stats

Knock

Zadran stars with defiant fifty

Afghanistan's chase started on a shaky note, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz falling for a two-ball duck. Although Zadran and Gulbadin Naib steadied the ship, Afghanistan were three down (70/3) in the 10th over. Zadran, with his fluent knock, kept the scoreboard ticking. He reached his half-century off 37 balls in the 12th over. However, Muhammad Arfan dismissed Zadran for a 41-ball 53 (6 fours and 1 six).