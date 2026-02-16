Ibrahim Zadran slams his third T20 World Cup half-century: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan registered their maiden win of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai were instrumental in this win, helping the Afghans chase down 161. While Zadran scored a defiant half-century, Omarzai bolstered Afghanistan with his all-round exploits. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Zadran stars with defiant fifty
Afghanistan's chase started on a shaky note, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz falling for a two-ball duck. Although Zadran and Gulbadin Naib steadied the ship, Afghanistan were three down (70/3) in the 10th over. Zadran, with his fluent knock, kept the scoreboard ticking. He reached his half-century off 37 balls in the 12th over. However, Muhammad Arfan dismissed Zadran for a 41-ball 53 (6 fours and 1 six).
Fifty
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Zadran raced to his third half-century in T20 World Cups. Overall, this was his 15th T20I fifty. Notably, Zadran has the fourth-most runs for Afghanistan in the tournament (386 runs at 27.57). In 64 T20Is, the Afghan opener has raced to 1,770 runs at an average of 31.6. His tally includes a strike rate of 112.88.