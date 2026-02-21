T20 World Cup: India face Mohammed Siraj injury scare

Team India has been dealt an injury scare ahead of their Super 8 clash against South Africa in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Mohammed Siraj , who was a last-minute addition to the squad after Harshit Rana's exit, was hit on his knees during a practice session. The incident occurred while he was bowling to Hardik Pandya and left him limping off the field.

Player profile Siraj's impact in T20 World Cup Despite being a late inclusion, Siraj made an immediate impact in his first match against the USA, taking three wickets for 29 runs. However, he was benched for subsequent matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Now, with this injury scare ahead of India's Super 8 clash against South Africa on February 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, there are concerns over his availability.

DYK Siraj replaced Harshit Rana in India's squad A day before the T20 World Cup 2026, Siraj was selected as Harshit Rana's replacement. Rana suffered an injury and was ruled out of the event. With the three-fer versus USA, the right-arm pacer raced to 17 scalps in T20Is from 17 matches at 28.29. Overall in T20s, he has 186 scalps from 161 matches.

