T20 World Cup: Cricket Ireland rejects Bangladesh's request to ICC

The ongoing controversy over Bangladesh's participation in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup has taken a new turn. As per reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently proposed a group swap with Ireland, hoping to play all their matches in Sri Lanka. This was part of their earlier demand to shift all T20 World Cup matches out of India. However, Cricket Ireland (CI) stated that they have received "definitive assurances" that their World Cup schedule will remain unchanged, with all matches to be played in Sri Lanka.

Schedule assurance Ireland's commitment to original schedule An official from Cricket Ireland confirmed their commitment to the original schedule, saying, "We've received definitive assurances that we won't move from the original schedule. We're definitely playing the Group Stage in Sri Lanka." This statement indicates that Cricket Ireland is not planning to change their schedule, which complicates the ongoing debate over match locations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Group details Bangladesh's group placement and match locations Currently, Bangladesh are in Group C with the West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal. Their matches are scheduled to be held in Kolkata and Mumbai. This further complicates BCB's request as it would require a complete reshuffle of the current groups if ICC were to consider their proposal for a swap with Ireland.

