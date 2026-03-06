Key takeaways from India's T20 WC semi-final win over England

Defending champions India have reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 after a thrilling seven-run victory over England. The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. With this win, Team India will now face New Zealand in the title clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, here we look at the key takeaways from the game.

Match details How did the match pan out? India posted a massive total of 253/7, the fourth-highest score in T20 World Cup history. Sanju Samson stepped up and scored a brilliant 89 off 42 balls. Despite Jacob Bethell's century (105 off 48 balls), England fell short, finishing at 246/7. Hardik Pandya led India's bowling attack with impressive figures of 2/38 in four overs. The win was a collective effort from the Indian team, with several players contributing to the high score and subsequent defense.

Abhishek's struggles Abhishek's poor campaign continues India opener Abhishek Sharma's poor form continued in the semifinal against England. He was dismissed cheaply for just nine runs off seven balls. Spinner Will Jacks deceived him in the second over. Abhishek has now fallen to off-spinners three times from 5 innings in this T20 World Cup. As he has failed to even touch the 16-run mark in five of his six outings, there have been talks of dropping him for the grand final.

Team effort Indian batters go berserk in Mumbai Despite Abhishek's early exit, Indian batters continued to bat aggressively with Samson's 49-ball 82 leading the charge. Ishan Kishan (39 off 18 balls), Shivam Dube (43 off 25 balls), Hardik Pandya (27 off 12 balls), and Tilak Varma (21 off seven balls) also contributed to India's massive total. Each of the five Indian batters who scored at least 10 runs struck at 170-plus. Dube (172) was the only one among them with a sub-200 strike rate.

Key contributions Patel's effort on the field Axar Patel made two crucial catches that helped India tighten their grip on the match. He dismissed England captain Harry Brook with a stunning over-the-shoulder catch in the fourth over. Later, he was involved in a relay catch with Shivam Dube to dismiss Will Jacks. Had Patel missed even one of these catches, the outcome of the game could have been different. Notably, England fell short by just seven runs.

Bumrah The magical 18th over from Bumrah The 18th over of the England innings was indeed the turning point of the match as Bumrah conceded just six runs. This boosted the required run rate and the made the job for Hardik Pandya (19th over) and Shivam Dube (20th over) easier. Notably, Bumrah returned with 1/33 from four overs (ER: 8.20). Hardik Pandya (9.5) was the only other bowler with a sub-10 economy in the match. The all-rounder also delivered a brilliant spell - 2/38 from four overs.