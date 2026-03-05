Abhishek Sharma's poor 2026 T20 World Cup campaign continues: Stats

Abhishek welcomed Jacks with a four and then faced three successive dot balls. The fifth ball was dispatched for another four. The final ball saw Abhishek go for a big shot and perish. Trying to attempt and aerial flick, he was caught.

Three dismissals against off-spin; a total of 89 runs

Abhishek has now fallen to off spinners three times from 5 innings in this T20 World Cup. He has faced 27 balls and scored 29 runs. His average reads 9.66 with the SR being 107.40. In the ongoing tournament, Abhishek's scores read 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10 and 9. He owns 89 runs at an average of 12.71 (SR: 130.88).