Abhishek Sharma's poor 2026 T20 World Cup campaign continues: Stats
What's the story
Team India opener Abhishek Sharma had another early dismissal in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The southpaw perished for 9 runs off 7 balls against England in a crucial semi-final 2 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Spinner Will Jacks deceived the player in the final ball of the 2nd over with India reduced to 20/1. We decode Abhishek's struggles.
Information
Jacks dismisses Abhishek
Abhishek welcomed Jacks with a four and then faced three successive dot balls. The fifth ball was dispatched for another four. The final ball saw Abhishek go for a big shot and perish. Trying to attempt and aerial flick, he was caught.
Campaign
Three dismissals against off-spin; a total of 89 runs
Abhishek has now fallen to off spinners three times from 5 innings in this T20 World Cup. He has faced 27 balls and scored 29 runs. His average reads 9.66 with the SR being 107.40. In the ongoing tournament, Abhishek's scores read 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10 and 9. He owns 89 runs at an average of 12.71 (SR: 130.88).