Will Pakistan boycott the T20 World Cup after Bangladesh?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also considering its participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, starting on February 7. This comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said he would consult with the government before making a final decision on their involvement in this global event. Here are further details.

Government guidance Naqvi's commitment to follow government instructions Naqvi stressed that he would abide by the government's decision, and not the ICC. "I will follow the instructions of the government of Pakistan. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan at the moment. We will give you a final decision when he returns," Naqvi told the media in Lahore. He added that if Pakistan's government decides against playing, the ICC could bring in another team.

Support for BCB PCB expresses solidarity with Bangladesh amid ICC's decision The PCB has shown support for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in its call to move their matches out of India. Naqvi called the ICC's refusal to accept BCB's request as unfair. He said, "I think there has been injustice with Bangladesh... You can't have double standards." He further claimed that Bangladesh is a major stakeholder and has been treated unfairly in this situation.

Speculation ignited Naqvi's remarks fuel speculation about PCB's World Cup participation Naqvi's comments have sparked speculation about the PCB's potential boycott of the T20 World Cup. He said, "We are under the Government of Pakistan, not the ICC." This statement has been interpreted as a hint that cricket could be used as leverage in Pakistan's wider anti-India geopolitical strategy. Notably, Pakistan are scheduled to play each of their matches in Sri Lanka, as per the deal which was signed ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

