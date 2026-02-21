T20 WC: Will rain play spoilsport in Pakistan-New Zealand clash?

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in their first Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. The match is highly anticipated, given the history between the two teams. This will be their 50th T20I encounter, with Pakistan winning 24 and New Zealand winning 23 of the previous 49 matches. However, rain could play a spoilsport in the match.

Rain threat Weather forecast for today The weather in Colombo could play a decisive role in today's match. Scattered thunderstorms are expected before and during the game, including at toss time (6:30pm local time). If rain washes out the match, there is no reserve day for this Super 8 fixture. In such a case, both teams will share two points each, which could severely dent their semi-final hopes.

Match conditions Here is the official rule Officials will have an additional 90 minutes on match day to try and force a result. However, if even a five-over contest isn't possible due to persistent rain, the game will be called off. In such a scenario, both teams would share two points each. This could affect their chances of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Challenge New Zealand's challenge in Colombo New Zealand's challenge in Colombo New Zealand's biggest challenge will be adapting to the new venue. They have played all their matches in Chennai and Ahmedabad, relying on a balance of seam and spin. However, in Colombo, that balance is likely to shift as slower bowlers take center stage. Unlike New Zealand, Pakistan are well-acquainted with Colombo. They have played three of their four games at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.

