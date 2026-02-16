Pathum Nissanka becomes second Sri Lankan with 2,500 T20I runs

Nissanka, who made his T20I debut in 2021, has gone past 2,500 runs across 87 games in the format. While he averages around 30, his strike rate is over 126-plus. His tally includes 18 half-centuries and a ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka has the joint-most 50-plus scores for SL in T20Is (19). He shares the record with Mendis.

T20 WCs

Over 550 runs in T20 WCs

Over 550 of Nissanka's runs have come in 21 T20 WC games as he averages over 25 in the tourney. His tally includes five fifties, with his best being 74. Meanwhile, the batter has close to 800 runs in home T20Is at 30-plus. In away games, he averages 27.29 for 737 runs. He has tallied 977 runs in neutral matches at 33.68.