LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / T20 World Cup: Scotland, Nepal meet in battle of pride
T20 World Cup: Scotland, Nepal meet in battle of pride
Both teams have been eliminated from the Super 8 race (Image source: X/@CricketScotland)

T20 World Cup: Scotland, Nepal meet in battle of pride

By Gaurav Tripathi
Feb 16, 2026
07:03 pm
What's the story

Scotland will take on Nepal in the 33rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The clash is set to take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The upcoming contest is apparently a dead rubber as the two Group C teams to qualify for Super 8s have already been determined (England and West Indies). Here is the preview of the upcoming clash.

Team performance

Scotland's journey so far

Scotland started their World Cup campaign with a 35-run defeat against the West Indies. They then bounced back with a 73-run victory over Italy. However, their last match against England ended in a five-wicket loss, leaving them on the brink of playoff elimination. They have played some fine cricket in this tourney and would like to sign off in style.

Team struggle

Nepal's campaign in the World Cup

Nepal started their campaign with a close four-run loss to England but was then crushed by debutants Italy in their second match. They suffered another heavy defeat against the West Indies, losing by nine wickets. Despite these setbacks, Rohit Paudel's men are determined to end their campaign on a high note with a victory over Scotland. In their head-to-head T20I encounters, Nepal have one win and a defeat apiece versus Scotland.

Advertisement

Pitch analysis

Pitch report and conditions

The average first innings score at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing tourney has been around 160. Out of five matches, teams batting first have won three while chasing teams have emerged victorious twice. The pitch hasn't been as batting-friendly as it usually is in the Indian Premier League (IPL), providing some assistance to bowlers. Meanwhile, the match will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (7:00pm IST).

Advertisement

XIs 

Here are the probable playing XIs

Scotland (Probable XI): George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal. Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Performers 

Here are the key performers

Earlier in the tourney, Michael Leask starred with his all-round heroics against Italy. After slamming a five-ball 22*, the spinner claimed 4/17 from his four overs. George Munsey ended up scoring 84 off just 54 balls in the game. Dipendra Singh recently became the first Nepal player to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, Sandeep Lamichhane's economy rate of 6.15 is the second-best among bowlers with 130-plus T20I wickets.

Advertisement