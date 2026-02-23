'Get rid of your ego': Sunil Gavaskar advises Team India

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted India's approach in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter against South Africa. He emphasized that the players should have adapted to the conditions, learned from South Africa, and gotten "rid of their egos." Instead, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side were way too aggressive, which ultimately led to a heavy 76-run defeat. Notably, India perished for 111 while chasing 188 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Learning curve India didn't take notes from SA's innings: Gavaskar Gavaskar, on JioStar, said, "India did not take notes from South Africa's innings. They came out and threw their bat at every delivery, hoping for a boundary." He stressed that this isn't how T20 cricket should be played, and players must learn from the opposition. The batting legend also pointed out India's top three batsmen were dismissed early in the Powerplay, putting them on the back foot at 26/3.

Batting strategy Gavaskar slams Tilak Varma for his approach Gavaskar expressed disappointment with Tilak Varma's approach in the match, saying he could have taken more time. He said, "The required rate was around 9.5 runs per over, not 15." The batting legend also stressed that even scoring 55-60 runs in the first six overs would have been a good platform for India. However, their reckless approach ultimately led to their downfall against South Africa.

