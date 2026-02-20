ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: All we know

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be underway on February 21. The eight qualifying teams have been split into two groups. Group 1 consists of India , Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the West Indies. Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and England are in the second group. Each team will play three matches in their respective groups during this phase.

Semifinals Top two teams to reach semis The Super 8 stage will see the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled for Kolkata's Eden Gardens or Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. If Pakistan qualify, the match will be played in Colombo. The second semi-final will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final, but it could be shifted to Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium if Pakistan qualify.

Information Group 1 teams unbeaten It is worth noting that all teams in Group 1 are unbeaten in the tournament so far. While South Africa, West Indies, and India won each of their four group matches, Zimbabwe's match against Ireland was washed out.

India India's matches in Super 8 India will face South Africa in their first Super 8 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. The Men in Blue will next take on Zimbabwe four days later at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Their final opponents will be the West Indies, with Eden Gardens hosting the clash on March 1.

