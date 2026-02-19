T20 World Cup 2026: Australia, Oman clash in dead rubber

Australia and Oman are set to square off in the final group stage encounter of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in Pallekel. Australia's campaign has been marred by a string of disappointing performances, including losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They failed to go past the group stage for the first time since 2009. Similarly, Oman were already eliminated from Group B.

Details Pitch report and other details Both Australia and Oman played in Pallekele earlier in the tournament. And Sri Lanka claimed big wins against the two sides here. The wicket on this ground has been batting-friendly of late, with dew setting in. Although rain could make an appearance during the day, the impending match is scheduled for the evening. Therefore, the match will be played under humid conditions.

Underperformance Australia aim to end on a high Australia's lackluster performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has drawn criticism from fans and experts alike. The team has been plagued by injuries, poor selections, and out-of-form players. Despite the dismal showing, there is still pressure on Australia to end this disappointing campaign on a high note against Oman. Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, 37, could also play his final T20I.

Australia Will Australia go in with Smith? Steven Smith's exclusion against Sri Lanka was a controversial decision, but he is unlikely to be picked for this dead rubber. Matt Renshaw, Australia's top run-scorer in the first two games, is likely to return. Specialist spinner Matt Kuhnemann could also make a comeback in place of out-of-form all-rounder Cooper Connolly. Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Information Oman's Probable XI Oman (Probable XI:) Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wicket-keeper), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, and Shakeel Ahmed.