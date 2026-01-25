T20 World Cup: Bangladesh accepts ICC's decision to replace them

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has accepted the International Cricket Council 's decision to replace them with Scotland in the impending Men's T20 World Cup. The announcement was made by Amzad Hossain, BCB's media committee chairman, after a board meeting in Dhaka on Saturday. This comes despite earlier reports suggesting the BCB might seek an investigation from ICC's dispute resolution committee, which Amzad Hossain clarified did not occur.

Security concerns BCB stands by government's decision on player security Hossain reiterated that the BCB stands by the government's decision regarding player security concerns in India. He said, "We have accepted the decision of the ICC board. Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case, we cannot go and play in India."

Ultimatum response Response to ICC's ultimatum Following an ICC board meeting last week, the BCB was given an ultimatum regarding its T20 World Cup fate. Bangladesh faced the risk of being replaced if they refused to travel to India. Hossain said this information was taken to their government, which reiterated its stance on security concerns in India. When the BCB communicated this back to the ICC, Scotland were confirmed as Bangladesh's replacement team in the tournament.

Final stance Final stance on ICC's decision Hossain confirmed that the BCB has accepted the ICC's decision in full and will not challenge it further. He said, "We have accepted the ICC Board's decision, as the ICC has said that we will not be able to go and play, nor can our match be shifted to Sri Lanka." Hossain added they are not going into any separate arbitration or other process here.

Alternatives proposed Alternatives suggested by BCB As per reports, the BCB had proposed two alternatives - relocating Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka or shifting the team from Group C to another group. However, both requests were rejected by the ICC. The board had earlier agreed that if Bangladesh failed to secure government clearance for travel to India, they would be replaced in the tournament.