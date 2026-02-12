T20 WC: Oman's Mohammad Nadeem smashes 50-plus score at 43
What's the story
Sri Lanka thrashed Oman in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group D clash in Pallekele. The Lankans racked up 225/5 in the Group B encounter before restricting Oman to 120/9. Mohammad Nadeem's single-handed effort for Oman went in vain. At 43, Nadeem is now the oldest batter to record a 50-plus score in T20 World Cup history. Here are the key stats.
Innings
Nadeem single-handedly anchors Oman
Chasing 226, Oman lost their top three for just 36 runs in the Powerplay. Coming in at No. 4, Nadeem held his end. He evaded an early collapse with a 42-run stand with Wasim Ali. However, Oman quickly collapsed from 78/4 to 109/9. As the result was a mere formality, Nadeem returned unbeaten on 53 off 56 balls (3 fours and 1 six).
Information
Oldest player with this feat
At 43 years and 161 days, Nadeem is now the oldest player to record a 50-plus score in the T20 World Cup, according to Cricbuzz. He surpassed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who hammered one against the West Indies in 2009 (39y 345d).
Milestone
Nadeem joins these names
Nadeem became the fourth Oman batter to record a 50-plus score in T20 World Cups. He joined Jitender Singh, Pratik Athavale, and Aqib Ilyas. Overall, this was Nadeem's third half-century in T20I cricket. In 71 matches, the right-handed batter has raced to 821 runs at an average of 22.18. His strike rate is on the lower side (103.92).