T20 World Cup: ICC to visit Bangladesh amid venue dispute

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to send a delegation to Bangladesh in the near future. The visit will be aimed at discussing the country's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup , scheduled to start on February 7. The talks come amid an ongoing standoff between Bangladesh's sports ministry, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the ICC, both of which have refused to play in India.

Stance clarification Bangladesh's firm stance on venue issue Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's sports adviser, made it clear that while they are eager to participate in the World Cup, there will be no compromise on where it is held. "Mr. Aminul Islam [BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul] informed me that an ICC team is likely to come to Bangladesh for discussions," Nazrul told media. "There is no chance of us changing our stance. We are eager to play in the World Cup, particularly in Sri Lanka."

Meeting outcomes BCB's position remains unchanged after ICC meeting The issue first came to light last week when BCB officials held a video conference with the ICC. During this meeting, the board reiterated its refusal to send the team to India due to safety concerns and formally requested that Bangladesh's matches be moved to co-host Sri Lanka. The ICC noted that the tournament schedule had already been announced and asked BCB to reconsider its position.

Safety assurance BCB's commitment to player safety After the meeting, the BCB reiterated its position of not traveling to India due to security concerns. The board also reiterated its request for ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India. While the ICC highlighted that the tournament schedule had already been announced and requested BCB to reconsider its stance, both sides agreed to continue dialogue "to explore possible solutions."

