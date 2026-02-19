T20 World Cup: WI's Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde set records

West Indies won their fourth successive match in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , beating Italy. Asked to bat, WI compiled 165/6 in 20 overs on the back of Shai Hope's 75. Italy then suffered a middle-order collapse after showing fight. Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde shared seven wickets, with the former recording a four-fer. Here are the key stats.

Start Italy lose five wickets before 100 WI started their defense by uprooting Justin and Anthony, the Mosca brothers, with Matthew Forde and Akeal Hosein striking early. Forde picked his second wicket in the form of Syed Naqvi, as Italy were down to 37/3. Joseph, who bowled at fine speeds, made another inroad by removing Italy skipper Harry Manenti. Gudakesh Motie then dismissed a set JJ Smuts, leaving Italy at 78/5.

Collapse Forde, Joseph among wickets Although Italy crossed the 100-run mark, the likes of Joseph, Forde, and Motie choked them. Gian Meade became Forde's third victim, and Joseph ran through Italy's lower middle order to complete his four-fer. While Italy perished for 123, Joseph's returns of 4/30 bolstered the Windies. Forde, whose variations were impressive, took three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs.

Numbers Joseph's maiden four-fer; best returns for Forde Joseph claimed his maiden four-wicket in T20 World Cup history. He now has seven wickets from four matches in the tournament. This was also his maiden four-fer in T20I cricket. He owns 24 wickets from 19 T20Is at 25.08. Meanwhile, Forde also bagged his best returns in the tournament. He raced to 21 T20I wickets at 25.57.

