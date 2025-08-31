Tamim Iqbal to contest in Bangladesh Cricket Board elections: Details
What's the story
Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has confirmed his intention to participate in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections. The elections are scheduled for October, and Tamim has made it clear that he will first run for a director's position before considering a bid for the presidency. He hopes to be elected as a councilor through one of the two clubs he has invested in as an organizer.
Candidate selection
No politics in cricket, says Tamim
Tamim stressed on the need to focus on selecting candidates who are most suitable for taking cricket forward. He said, "See, all the cricket stakeholders say one thing: that there should be no politics in cricket. But what's really happening? People are fighting with each other, spreading bad rumors." The former captain also expressed his desire to modernize Bangladesh cricket and improve infrastructure for future generations.
Future plans
Facilities are most urgent need for Bangladesh cricket, feels Tamim
Tamim said, "What does Bangladesh cricket need most right now? Having recently retired and being involved with cricket for 20-25 years, I feel what's most urgent is improving facilities." He pointed out that players and coaches lack infrastructure to develop new talent. The former captain also noted that despite being one of the richest cricket boards in the world, BCB lacks facilities like those of an English county team.
Highlights
Tamim Iqbal's retirement and career highlights
Earlier this year, Iqbal had announced his retirement from international cricket. Initially, he had declared his decision in July 2023, however, he reversed it after intervention from then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Although he was asked to return for the ICC Champions Trophy, he declined the offer and confirmed his retirement via a Facebook post. Over his career, Tamim played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for Bangladesh where he scored over 15,000 runs across formats.