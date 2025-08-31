Tamim Iqbal to contest in Bangladesh Cricket Board elections: Details 

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has confirmed his intention to participate in the upcoming Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections. The elections are scheduled for October, and Tamim has made it clear that he will first run for a director's position before considering a bid for the presidency. He hopes to be elected as a councilor through one of the two clubs he has invested in as an organizer.

Candidate selection No politics in cricket, says Tamim Tamim stressed on the need to focus on selecting candidates who are most suitable for taking cricket forward. He said, "See, all the cricket stakeholders say one thing: that there should be no politics in cricket. But what's really happening? People are fighting with each other, spreading bad rumors." The former captain also expressed his desire to modernize Bangladesh cricket and improve infrastructure for future generations.

Future plans Facilities are most urgent need for Bangladesh cricket, feels Tamim Tamim said, "What does Bangladesh cricket need most right now? Having recently retired and being involved with cricket for 20-25 years, I feel what's most urgent is improving facilities." He pointed out that players and coaches lack infrastructure to develop new talent. The former captain also noted that despite being one of the richest cricket boards in the world, BCB lacks facilities like those of an English county team.