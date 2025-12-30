Taskin Ahmed welcomes BCB's NOC policy for T20 leagues

Veteran Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has welcomed the Bangladesh Cricket Board' s (BCB) decision to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for franchise-based T20 tournaments. He believes this move will give players more exposure in the global T20 circuit. The BCB recently granted an NOC to Taskin for the UAE-based ILT20 with Sharjah Warriors, a chance he eagerly accepted. Here are further details.

Player participation BCB's flexible approach toward player participation The BCB has also granted NOCs to Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL season and the previous one, even allowing him to miss national duty. The board's flexibility was further highlighted when they allowed Rishad Hossain to play in Big Bash instead of the ongoing BPL. Taskin endorsed this approach, saying such opportunities are important for players' growth and Bangladesh cricket as a whole.

Learning experience Taskin emphasizes learning from different cultures Taskin stressed the importance of playing abroad, saying it helps players learn by sharing dressing rooms with those from different cultures. He said, "There are different coaching panels, different environments, and everyone shares their experiences. That helps you improve your own cricket." The pacer will play for Sharjah Warriors in ILT20.

League challenges Taskin talks about challenges in big leagues Taskin acknowledged the challenges bowlers face in big leagues like ILT20, where every team's batting is strong. He said, "One batter after another keeps coming, so it's not easy for bowlers." However, he believes these challenges build confidence and even a 5% improvement from such experiences can make a difference for the national team.

Foreign competition Taskin highlights pressure and competition in foreign leagues Taskin also spoke about the pressure of being a foreign player in an overseas league. He said, "If you have one or two bad games, you can be dropped." He recalled how there were 23 players in his team with 17 being foreigners, making the competition very high. Despite this, he is hopeful that continued participation in such leagues will improve their skills and increase the value of Bangladeshi players globally.