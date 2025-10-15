Shubman Gill-led India depart for Australia tour: Details here

Historical context

India's last ODI series in Australia

India last played an ODI series in Australia in the 2021/22 season, losing 1-2. The team has since undergone a major overhaul, with a focus on transition and leadership change. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain important figures as they near their retirements. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had said, "The World Cup is still two and a half years away. We need to stay in the present."