Decoding the Indian cricket team's T20I record at Wankhede Stadium

Team India will face England in semi-final 2 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The match is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This will be India's 2nd outing at the Wankhede Stadium in this T20 World Cup. They beat USA earlier in the group stage. We decode India's T20I record at this venue.

Information Wankhede Stadium: India own 5-2 win-loss record; 1-1 versus England India have played 7 T20Is to date at the Wankhede Stadium. They own a 5-2 win-loss record. Against England, they have played twice. England won by six wickets in December 2012. In February 2025, India beat England here by 150 runs.

Players India's top performers at this venue Former T20I stalwarts Virat Kohli (197) and Rohit Sharma (165) own the most runs for India at this venue. Among present cricketers, Abhishek Sharma has scored 135 runs from 2 matches at 67.50. He has a hundred and one duck. Mohammed Shami has the most wickets for India (5). In the present team, Mohammed Siraj has claimed 4 scalps from 2 matches at 18.50.

Advertisement