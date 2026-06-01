These teams have won back-to-back IPL titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the grand finale. The victory marks a historic moment for the franchise, as they have now become only the third team in IPL history to defend their title. Notably, RCB won their maiden trophy last year. On this note, we look at the teams to win IPL titles in back-to-back seasons.

#3 RCB - 2025-26 As mentioned, RCB's maiden title came last year in what was Rajat Patidar's maiden campaign as captain. The franchise, which was once considered a perennial underachiever in the league, proved its mettle by winning its maiden title in a nail-biting final against Punjab Kings. They had finished second in the points table. RCB dominated IPL 2026 as well and finished at the top of the table before clinching their second consecutive title. Both these editions saw RCB win Qualifier 1 in a one-sided contest.

#2 Mumbai Indians - 2019-20 Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. The five-time champions finished as the table toppers in both these seasons. In 2019, they beat arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by a solitary run in a thrilling final. They met Delhi Capitals in the 2020 final and recorded a rather convincing win. Notably, the entire 2020 edition took place in the UAE.

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