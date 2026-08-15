These teams have featured in 600 or more Test matches

India's Test cricket journey began on June 25, 1932, under the captaincy of Colonel C.K. Nayudu against England at Lord's.

The team had to wait until the 1951-52 season for its first Test win when they defeated England by an innings and eight runs in Chennai.

Over the years, Team India has transformed from a struggling side to one of the giants in the Test arena.

They have so far recorded 186 wins, 188 losses, 224 draws, and a tie as well (before the 600th Test).

The team's win-loss ratio stands at an impressive 0.989, as per Cricinfo.