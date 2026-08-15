These teams have featured in 600 or more Test matches
What's the story
Team India has become the third side in the world to complete 600 Test matches. The historic milestone was achieved during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. The match coincides with India's 80th Independence Day, making it an even more special occasion for the nation. On this note, we look at the teams that have played over 600 Tests.
#3
Team India - 600 Test matches
India's Test cricket journey began on June 25, 1932, under the captaincy of Colonel C.K. Nayudu against England at Lord's.
The team had to wait until the 1951-52 season for its first Test win when they defeated England by an innings and eight runs in Chennai.
Over the years, Team India has transformed from a struggling side to one of the giants in the Test arena.
They have so far recorded 186 wins, 188 losses, 224 draws, and a tie as well (before the 600th Test).
The team's win-loss ratio stands at an impressive 0.989, as per Cricinfo.
#2
Team Australia - 883 Test matches
Team Australia, arguably the most accomplished side in cricket history, has featured in 883 Test matches, including the ongoing one against Bangladesh in Darwin.
Their tally of 426 wins is the most for any team.
Australia have also recorded 235 defeats and 219 draws (2 tied matches).
The team's win-loss ratio of 1.812 is the best for any team in Test history.
#3
Team England - 1,097 Test matches
As the game was said to be invented in England, their national team is bound to top this list.
The Brits have featured in as many as 1,097 Tests so far, winning 405 of those.
No other side besides Australia and England boasts even 200 wins.
The latter has also registered 336 defeats and 356 draws, with their win-loss ratio being 1.205.