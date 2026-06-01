Listing teams with multiple titles in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, their second title on the bounce. The team beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With this victory, RCB have joined the elite club of multi-time champions in the IPL. On this note, we look at the teams to have clinched the IPL title more than once.

#4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2 titles RCB's maiden title came last year in what was Rajat Patidar's maiden campaign as captain. The franchise, which was once considered a perennial underachiever in the league, proved its mettle by winning its maiden title in a nail-biting final against Punjab Kings. RCB dominated IPL 2026 as well and finished at the top of the table before clinching their second consecutive title. They became the third team to defend their title.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 titles Kolkata Knight Riders have also tasted the IPL glory on multiple occasions. Their first two titles came under Gautam Gambhir's leadership in 2012 and 2014. In 2024, they ended the drought by sealing their third trophy. While Shreyas Iyer was KKR's captain in this season, Gambhir served the team as mentor. Sunil Narine was the only player to be a part of all three title wins.

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#2 Chennai Super Kings - 5 titles Chennai Super Kings have five IPL titles under their belt, each under the leadership of MS Dhoni. They were the first team to seal back-to-back IPL titles, having achieved the honor in 2010 and 2011. They added more trophies to their cabinet in 2018, 2021, and 2023. CSK's trophy cabinet would have been even larger had they not lost five finals.

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