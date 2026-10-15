Which team owns most 220-plus T20I totals versus India?
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope scored a stunning century in the fourth T20I against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. His innings helped the visitors post a huge total of 247 runs for three wickets in their allotted overs. In response, India failed to chase down the target and lost by 24 runs. Notably, the Men in Maroon chased down a 250-run target earlier in the series. On this note, we look at the teams with the most 220-plus totals versus India in T20I cricket.
#1
West Indies - 3
The aforementioned Hyderabad affair saw WI become the first team to register three 220-plus scores against India in the shortest international format.
Their first such score came in the thrilling 2016 Lauderhill affair.
Evin Lewis's 49-ball 100 powered WI to 245/6 batting first. They won this game by a solitary run.
The other two scores came in the ongoing series, as Hope recorded identical scores of 102* in both of them.
Chasing 250 in Ranchi, the visitors finished at 252/4. West Indies posted 247/3 in Hyderabad.
#2
England - 2
England own two such scores, with the first one coming in the T20 World Cup semi-final earlier this year.
Chasing 254 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, England fell short, finishing at 246/7, despite Jacob Bethell's century (105 off 48 balls).
A few months thereafter, the Brits finished at a massive 257/3 in the Southampton match.
Jos Buttler starred with a brilliant 64-ball 131 as England won by 56 runs.
#3
South Africa - 2
South Africa are the only other side with multiple such scores, both coming in successive games in the 2022 series in India.
In Guwahati, the Proteas side finished at 221/3 while chasing 238 as David Miller's stunning 47-ball 106* went in vain.
The following game in Indore saw the visitors finish at 227/3 and later won by 49 runs.
Rilee Rossouw's 48-ball 100* headlined the match.