Which team owns most 220-plus T20I totals versus India? 

The aforementioned Hyderabad affair saw WI become the first team to register three 220-plus scores against India in the shortest international format.

Their first such score came in the thrilling 2016 Lauderhill affair.

Evin Lewis's 49-ball 100 powered WI to 245/6 batting first. They won this game by a solitary run.

The other two scores came in the ongoing series, as Hope recorded identical scores of 102* in both of them.

Chasing 250 in Ranchi, the visitors finished at 252/4. West Indies posted 247/3 in Hyderabad.