Decoding the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 05:44 pm
Decoding the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev
Here are the career stats of German star Alexander Zverev

Germany's Alexander Zverev, on Friday, trounced world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The German ended Djokovic's quest for a historic Golden Slam. Zverev, who defeated the Serbian 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the penultimate clash, will lock horns with Karen Khachanov for Olympic singles gold. Here, we present the career stats of Zverev.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Zverev has a win-loss record of 283-136. The German is 58-24 at Grand Slams. He owns most Slam match-wins at French Open (18-6). He reached the Roland Garros semi-finals earlier this year. Zverev has a 16-6 record in Melbourne (best result: semi-final, 2020). He hasn't crossed the fourth round at Wimbledon (11-6). Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final (13-6).

ATP Finals

A historic ATP Finals triumph in 2018

In 2018, Zverev became the youngest champion at the Nitto ATP Finals in a decade. Zverev, who was 21, achieved the feat by stunning Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to lift the biggest title of his career. He became the youngest player to triumph at the season finale since Djokovic in 2008. Zverev was also the first German player to do so since Boris Becker (1995).

Feats

A look at the significant feats of Zverev

Zverev had also beaten Swiss ace Roger Federer in straight sets en route to the ATP Finals title. It was the first time a player beat both Djokovic and Federer in the same ATP Finals edition. Zverev became the first player to beat the top-two seeds in the semi-finals and final of the event since Andre Agassi in 1990.

Records

Other notable records of Zverev

Zverev, at 20, achieved a career-high ranking of number three in 2017. He became the youngest top three player since Djokovic (20) in 2007. Zverev upset Djokovic to win the 2017 Italian Open 31 days after his 20th birthday. In 2021, he joined Andy Murray and Thiem as the third player to defeat Rafael Nadal on clay, Djokovic on hard, and Federer on grass.

Olympics

Zverev one win away from winning Olympic gold

Zverev is one match away from clinching the Olympic gold. He beat Djokovic for the third time in nine attempts. Djokovic had beaten Zverev at the Australian Open and the ATP Cup. Earlier this year, the German won the Madrid Open by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. He also won the Mexican Open, having outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

