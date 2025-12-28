What is 'Battle of the Sexes' involving Sabalenka, Kyrgios?

Match modifications

The impending Sabalenka-Kyrgios exhibition match will have modified rules, including changes to court dimensions, serving format, and match structure. Notably, the two players will get only one serve per point instead of the usual two. There will be a total of three sets, with a 10-point tiebreaker deciding the contest. Sabalenka's side of the court will be reduced by nine percent compared to regulation dimensions.