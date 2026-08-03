CWG 2026: What unique milestone did India's Gulveer Singh achieve?
What's the story
Gulveer Singh, a serving Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, made history by winning two medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He won bronze in the men's 5,000m, marking India's first-ever medal in this event at CWG. This was after he won the silver medal in the men's 10,000m. Have a look at his unique milestone and journey.
Results
Double feat for Gulveer
On a rainy and windy night at Scotstoun Stadium, Gulveer clocked 27:49.78 to finish second in the men's 10,000m race. He was just behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold (27:48.93).
This marked India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m event at CWG.
Singh then returned to the track for the men's 5,000m final and added a bronze medal with a time of 13:24.95.
This made him the first Indian with multiple track medals at a CWG edition.
Career trajectory
From village trails to national tracks
Born in Sirsa village of Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Gulveer's running journey began on the roads and trails.
He joined The Grenadiers Regiment in 2018 and steadily rose through the ranks to become India's top distance runner.
His international breakthrough came with a bronze medal in men's 5,000m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.
He followed this up with another bronze medal in men's 10,000m at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2023.
Championship wins
Asia's top long-distance runner
Last year, Gulveer won double gold medals in men's 5,000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. This established him as Asia's top long-distance runner.
He holds national records in the 5,000m (12:59.77), one mile (3:55.63), and half marathon (59:42).
The 28-year-old has also broken the Asian record for indoor over 5,000m with a time of 12:59.77, becoming the first Asian athlete to break the sub-13-minute barrier indoors.