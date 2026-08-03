CWG 2026: What unique milestone did India's Gulveer Singh achieve?

On a rainy and windy night at Scotstoun Stadium, Gulveer clocked 27:49.78 to finish second in the men's 10,000m race. He was just behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold (27:48.93).

This marked India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m event at CWG.

Singh then returned to the track for the men's 5,000m final and added a bronze medal with a time of 13:24.95.

This made him the first Indian with multiple track medals at a CWG edition.