IPL 2026: These bowlers have impressed the most so far

As the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) heats up, all eyes are on the top bowlers of the season. It must be noted that the Purple Cap award is given to the highest wicket-taker in each season and is one of the most sought-after individual honors in IPL history. On this note, we look at the bowlers who have truly dominated the ongoing edition.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - RCB Having last played for India in late 2022, the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar has unleashed his Purple Patch this season. His brilliance across phases has been instrumental to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's smooth run this year. While he swings the new ball, his yorkers and variations torment batters toward the end. His first 10 outings this year have resulted in 17 wickets. His average of 17.53 is currently the best among bowlers with at least 11 wickets. Bhuvneshwar also boasts the best economy in this regard (7.64).

#2 Sunil Narine - KKR Though Kolkata Knight Riders have had a tough campaign so far, the evergreen Sunil Narine has been brilliant for them. Though the mystery spinner has claimed just nine wickets across eight matches this year, his economy of 6.81 is the best for any bowler. These numbers reflect his ability to contain the run flow in a season where 220-plus totals are made and chased for fun.

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#3 Kagiso Rabada - GT After enduring a few poor outings in the first half of the season, GT's Kagiso Rabada is back to his best. He has bowled with venom with the new ball, as 11 of 16 wickets this season have come in the powerplay. His ability to strike early has often given GT a fine start to the innings. Though his economy (9.23) is on the higher side, Rabada's strike rate is under 15 (14.62).

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