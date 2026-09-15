3 fast-bowling all-rounders who can be groomed as Pandya's back-up
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's fitness will be a key factor in India's strategy for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. The all-rounder brings unique skills to both batting and bowling, making him an invaluable asset to the team. With the tournament still some time away, India have the opportunity to identify players who can fill the veteran's shoes. On this note, we look at three fast-bowling all-rounders who can be groomed as Pandya's back-up.
#1
Nitish Kumar Reddy
If Pandya is unfit for the World Cup, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be India's first-choice pace-bowling all-rounder.
The young all-rounder offers a similar combination, making him a natural backup.
Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he picked up eight wickets in IPL 2026 while scoring 302 runs at a strike rate of 171.59.
Reddy, who has played Test cricket in Australia and England, has a fair idea of operating on pace-friendly decks.
#2
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube has aced the finisher's role in T20 cricket lately.
He was also a part of India's triumphant squads at the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup editions.
Coming to his List A numbers, he owns 1,121 runs at a strike rate of 110.33, besides picking 50 wickets at 37.66.
Though he has played just six ODIs, his experience in ICC events could come in handy.
#3
Auqib Nabi
Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi was recently picked in India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series.
Mostly known for his exploits in the Ranji Trophy, Nabi has also impressed in List A cricket (56 wickets across 36 games).
His ability to move the new ball can surprise many batters.
Moreover, Nabi stunned the cricket world with a breathtaking 82-ball 114* in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Hyderabad earlier this year.
Selectors hence have some strong reasons to consider him.