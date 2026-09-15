3 fast-bowling all-rounders who can be groomed as Pandya's back-up

If Pandya is unfit for the World Cup, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be India's first-choice pace-bowling all-rounder.

The young all-rounder offers a similar combination, making him a natural backup.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he picked up eight wickets in IPL 2026 while scoring 302 runs at a strike rate of 171.59.

Reddy, who has played Test cricket in Australia and England, has a fair idea of operating on pace-friendly decks.