4 days for IPL: 4 teams likely to reach playoffs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. The tournament's 19th edition promises to be more competitive than ever, with all 10 franchises bolstering their squads in the mini-auction ahead of the season. While most teams have managed to create a balanced squad, some are already emerging as favorites to taste glory. With the 2026 IPL being four days away, let's look at the four teams that are likely to qualify for playoffs.

#1 Mumbai Indians Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are once again heading into a season with a strong Indian core. Proven IPL performers Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma bolster the batting department. In Jasprit Bumrah, MI have arguably the best T20 bowler of this generation. If that's not enough, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult are among the most-successful new-ball pacers in IPL history. These attributes make MI one of the hot favorites.

#2 Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans also have one of the most balanced squads heading into the season. The continuity in the squad from IPL 2025 is a major strength for GT. The top order, comprising skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, looks solid. Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, and Glenn Phillips are the three-dimensional players. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna for the three-man pace attack. The spin department will be led by Rashid Khan, who boasts the most T20 wickets.

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#3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter IPL 2026 as the defending champions. The Rajat Patidar-led side ended their 18-year title drought by winning their maiden IPL title in 2025. The team's batting department features big guns like Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Patidar, and Jacob Bethell among others. Despite Josh Hazlewood's absence for initial matches, RCB have enough bench strength to field a solid attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Krunal Pandya are the key names in the bowling department.

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