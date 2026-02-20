The Hundred: Why IPL-owned teams are ignoring Pakistan players

Pakistan cricketers are being overlooked by India-owned franchises for next month's Hundred auction, BBC Sport reported. Notably, the diplomatic tensions have kept Pakistani players out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009. Four of the eight sides - Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds - are part-owned by companies that own IPL teams.

ECB stance The situation has been described as 'an unwritten rule' According to the BBC, a senior England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official has hinted to an agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to sides not linked with the IPL. The situation has been described as "an unwritten rule" across T20 leagues with Indian investment. However, ECB chief executive Richard Gould had said last year he expected "players from all nations to be selected for all teams" in The Hundred.

Auction details Here is what an ECB spokesperson said An ECB spokesperson said, "The Hundred welcomes men's and women's players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that." They also revealed that nearly 1,000 players from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction. This includes over 50 players each from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies on the longlist.

