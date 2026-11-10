This Mohammed Shami Test record might remain invincible
What's the story
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old took to social media to share the news. Shami made his debut in November 2013 and emerged as a key player for India. While the talismanic pacer scripted several records in his celebrated career, one of his feats might never be replicated. Here we look at the same.
Stats
Nine wickets on debut
Shami announced himself on the biggest stage with a remarkable performance on his Test debut against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
He managed 4/71 across 17 overs in the 1st innings as West Indies folded for 234.
After India scored 453, Shami's figures of 5/47 from 13.1 overs helped his side dismiss West Indies for 168.
Shami clocked a match haul of 9/118 as India won by an innings and 51 runs.
Feat
Only Indian pacer with this feat
While Shami walked away with nine wickets on debut, no other Indian pacer has even managed eight wickets in his maiden Test match, as per Cricinfo.
Munaf Patel (7/97 vs England in Mohali, 2006) and Abid Ali (7/116 vs Australia in Adelaide, 1967) are the only other Indian pacers with more than six wickets on debut.
Meanwhile, Shami's 9/118 remain the second-best match figures by an Indian on Test debut.
He is only behind former spinner Narendra Hirwani's 16/136 against West Indies in Chennai (1988).
Information
Shami also owns this record
Meanwhile, Shami also happens to be the only Indian pacer to claim an innings fifer while debuting in a home Test. South Africa's Lance Klusener (8/64 in Kolkata, 1996) and England's John Lever (7/46 in Delhi, 1976) are the only other pacers with better innings figures than Shami while debuting in India.
Future endeavors
Shami finished with 229 wickets
Shami also confirmed that while he would be retiring from Test cricket, he would continue to play white-ball cricket in the IPL or domestic tournaments.
His last Test match for India was during the 2023 World Test Championship final.
In his 64 matches (122 innings), Shami picked up an impressive 229 wickets at an average of 27.71.
He achieved this feat with the help of 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.