This Mohammed Shami Test record might remain invincible 

Shami announced himself on the biggest stage with a remarkable performance on his Test debut against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

He managed 4/71 across 17 overs in the 1st innings as West Indies folded for 234.

After India scored 453, Shami's figures of 5/47 from 13.1 overs helped his side dismiss West Indies for 168.

Shami clocked a match haul of 9/118 as India won by an innings and 51 runs.