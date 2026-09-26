This Rohit Sharma record versus WI might remain invincible
What's the story
Ahead of India's three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting September 27, Rohit Sharma's impressive record against the Caribbean team comes into focus. Across 35 ODI innings, the dashing has scored a staggering 1,613 runs at an average of 57.6 and a strike rate of nearly 92. On this note, we look at that one Rohit Sharma record versus WI that is unlikely to be toppled.
Scoring milestones
Three centuries, all converted into scores of 150+ runs
Rohit has scored three centuries against West Indies, all of which were converted into scores of 150 or more.
He scored 152 runs off just 117 balls in the 2018 Guwahati ODI and followed it up with a 162 off 137 balls in the Brabourne game of the series.
The Indian opener also scored a fine 159 off just 138 balls against the Caribbean team in the 2019 Visakhapatnam affair.
Feat
Only batter with this record
As per Cricinfo, no other batter besides Rohit has more than two 150-plus ODI scores against a particular side.
He also remains the only batter with multiple such scores against WI.
Meanwhile, Rohit is among just two batters with multiple 150-plus scores in a bilateral ODI series.
The other is Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza, who scored 156 and 178* in the 2009 Kenya series.
Feat
Most 150-plus scores in ODI history
Rohit also happens to be the batter with the most 150-plus scores in ODI cricket (8).
Australia's David Warner is the only other batter with more than five such scores (7).
While Rohit owns three double-tons, no other batter has touched the mark multiple times in the format.
This also includes the highest individual ODI score (264).