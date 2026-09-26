This Rohit Sharma record versus WI might remain invincible 

Rohit has scored three centuries against West Indies, all of which were converted into scores of 150 or more.

He scored 152 runs off just 117 balls in the 2018 Guwahati ODI and followed it up with a 162 off 137 balls in the Brabourne game of the series.

The Indian opener also scored a fine 159 off just 138 balls against the Caribbean team in the 2019 Visakhapatnam affair.