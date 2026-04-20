Tilak Varma slams his maiden IPL century: Key stats 

Tilak Varma has hit his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) century, leading Mumbai Indians (MI) to a total of 199/5 against Gujarat Titans. The southpaw, who batted at number five, played this stunning knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His explosive innings came after MI were struggling at 103/4 in the 14th over. 65 of his runs came in the last four overs. Here are his stats.

Match details A knock of character from Varma MI had a rocky start with Kagiso Rabada taking three wickets in the powerplay. Naman Dhir tried to stabilize the innings with a 32-ball 45, but it was Varma who stole the show. He started slowly and was on 19 off 22 balls at one stage, but his next 23 balls resulted in 82 runs. Varma scored 21 runs in the final over, including a last-ball four, to complete his century.

Record Varma gets to this milestone Varma scored an unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes. As per Cricbuzz, he became the fourth batter to slam an IPL century while batting at five or lower. He has joined Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, and Ben Stokes on this list. Varma also hit the joint-fastest IPL hundred for MI, matching Sanath Jayasuriya's record from the 2008 edition. The youngster became the second MI batter after Suryakumar Yadav to slam a hundred against GT.

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Career Here are his IPL numbers With this knock, Varma has raced to 1,643 runs from 60 IPL games at 36.51. His strike rate is a fine 147.35. Besides a ton, he owns eight fifties as well. Notably, he had not even touched the 21-run mark in any of his five previous outings this season. His IPL 2026 tally now reads 144 runs at 28.80. Against GT, he has raced to 263 runs from eight games at 37.57.

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