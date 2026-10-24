Christchurch T20I: Tilak reflects on his match-winning knock versus NZ

Tilak, who hit six fours and a six, credited his success to conversations with India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

"Just before today's game, I was talking with coach Gautam sir and Sitanshu Kotak sir, and they said one thing that we all believe and the whole India believes in you," he said after winning the Player-of-the-Match award.

"If you stay till the end, then you will win."