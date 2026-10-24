Christchurch T20I: Tilak reflects on his match-winning knock versus NZ
What's the story
Tilak Varma expressed his pride after leading India to victory in the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. Chasing a target of 181, India were struggling at 70/5 in the 11th over when Varma stepped up and played an unbeaten knock of 51 off just 26 balls. His innings helped India win a ball to spare, taking the series lead to 2-0.
Coach's influence
Conversations with coach Gautam Gambhir
Tilak, who hit six fours and a six, credited his success to conversations with India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.
"Just before today's game, I was talking with coach Gautam sir and Sitanshu Kotak sir, and they said one thing that we all believe and the whole India believes in you," he said after winning the Player-of-the-Match award.
"If you stay till the end, then you will win."
Team effort
Partnerships were key, says Tilak
Tilak first added a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Naman Dhir, who scored a quick-fire 31 off just 17 balls.
After Dhir's dismissal, Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26* off 13 balls) put on an unbroken 69-run stand in just 30 balls.
This was India's highest seventh-wicket partnership in men's T20Is.
"I was telling Naman that we'll stay till the end," Tilak said.
Game plan
Tilak on India's approach against NZ pacers
With 46 runs needed off the last three overs, India decided to target New Zealand's fast bowlers.
Tilak said their hard running against spinners was equally important.
"Definitely there was a plan like that [to target the fast bowlers], but we thought that we'll put that intent," he said.
"We got four to five twos against spinners, those eight to 10 runs were really crucial."
Captain's commendation
Shreyas Iyer lauds Naman Dhir's all-round performance
India captain Shreyas Iyer praised Naman Dhir's all-round contribution, especially his batting under pressure and fielding.
Dhir had earlier taken a catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips for 70 off 43 balls.
He also played a key role in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to help India achieve their highest successful chase in T20Is.