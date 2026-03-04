Tim Seifert hammers match-winning 58 in 2026 T20 WC semis

New Zealand's Tim Seifert slammed a match-winning 58 against South Africa in the 1st semi-final of 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, saw Seifert and Finn Allen tame the Proteas in a chase of 170. South Africa scored 169/8 in 20 overs. In response, the two added 117 runs before Allen finished the job.

Duo Seifert shines alongside Allen Seifert and Allen looked to be in control from the start and they decimated South Africa with powerful shots in the powerplay. The Kiwis added 84 runs in the first six overs and didn't look behind thereafter. Seifert scored 41 runs in the PP overs. In the 8th over, he brought up a 28-ball fifty. Kagiso Rabada then dismissed Seifert in the 10th over.

Stats 16th T20I fifty for Seifert Seifert's knock was laced with 7 fours and two sixes. He faced 33 balls. With this effort, the 31-year-old has raced to 2,227 runs from 89 T20Is (83 innings) at 30.93. This was his 16th fifty in T20Is (SR: 145.46). As per ESPNcricinfo, Seifert owns 189 runs against South Africa from 5 matches at 47.25. He clocked his 2nd fifty.

Information 37th fifty in T20s Seifert also got to his 37th fifty in T20s. Playing his 315th T20 (295 innings), he owns 7,360 runs at 28.97. In addition to 37 fifties, he has hit 5 tons.

