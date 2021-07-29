2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 6: Complete report

The Indians were off to a terrific start on Day 6 of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh produced the best result for India at Olympics, while shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals. Indian men's hockey team beat reigning champions Argentina 3-1. However, Mary Kom lost her round of 16 clash despite a valiant fight. Here's more.

Rowing

India finish 11th in men's lightweight double sculls

Indian rowers Arjun and Arvind finished their campaign at 11th spot (men's lightweight double sculls). This is the best-ever result for India at the Olympics. The Indian pair clocked 6:29.66 to finish fifth in the Final B and 11th overall at the Sea Forest Waterway. Ireland, Germany, and Italy won the gold, silver and bronze respectively after the Final A race.

Hockey

India beat defending champions Argentina 3-1

India qualified for the men's singles quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina. They scored two goals in the final two minutes, registering their third win in Pool A. India, who are second in the group with three wins and one loss, will face hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

Boxing

Satish Kumar advances to quarter-finals

Indian boxer Satish Kumar defeated Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in his opening bout, thereby advancing to the quarter-finals of his debut Olympic Games. Kumar, a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver-medalist, claimed a comfortable win (4-1). The Indian will next face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov, who is the reigning world and Asian champion. Jalolov had outclassed Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his last 16 bout.

Badminton

Sindhu books place in quarter-final

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarter-finals with a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. The 26-year-old sealed a 21-15, 21-13 victory over the 13th seed after 41 minutes. Sindhu is set to lock horns with Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarters. Sindhu had earlier defeated world Hong Kong's NY Cheung to top Group J.

Archery

Atanu Das knocks out Oh Jin-Hyek

Indian archer Atanu Das knocked out two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin-Hyek to qualify for the last 16. Das edged out the latter in a one-arrow shoot-off eventually. Hyek started the shoot-off with a 9, with Das delivering a perfect 10. The Indian won 6-5 (10-9) in an emphatic fashion. Das and his wife Deepika Kumari are the only two Indians left in the fray.

Boxing

Mary Kom loses in last Olympic bout

Indian boxer Mary Kom lost the quarter-finals (flyweight) to Ingrit Valencia of Colombia. The latter beat Mary 3-2 by a split decision. Mary had last faced Valencia in 2019 at the AIBA Boxing World Championship, where she defeated the Colombian to win bronze. This was possibly the last Olympic bout for Mary, with the organizers having an age cap of 40.

Tennis

A look at the results in tennis

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0 in the men's singles quarter-finals. Djokovic is vying for a historic Golden Slam. Meanwhile, World number 12 Belinda Bencic defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 in the women's singles semi-finals. The former will face Marketa Vondrousova, who overcame fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to book a spot in the final.

Information

2020 Tokyo Olympics: The tally of medals

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Japan and China lead the tally of gold medals (15). The USA have won the most overall medals as of now (38). They are followed by China (31). Meanwhile, India are at 48th spot with a lone medal.