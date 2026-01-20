Record-holder vaulter thrown off train by TTE; video sparks controversy

Stranded athletes

Meena and Yadav stranded at Panvel station

The duo was on their way back to their base after competing in the All India Inter-University Championships. They were stranded at Panvel station for nearly five hours, trying to convince authorities that the poles were an integral part of their sport. They even offered to pay fines, but all requests were rejected. In a video plea shared by sports platform NNIS, Meena questioned the treatment meted out to athletes like him and wondered what junior athletes might be facing.