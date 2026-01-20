LOADING...
Another top pole vaulter, Kuldeep Yadav, was also allegedly harassed

Record-holder vaulter thrown off train by TTE; video sparks controversy

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 20, 2026
09:21 am
What's the story

Dev Meena, India's national record holder in men's pole vault, was asked to deboard a train at Panvel station by a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). The incident has gone viral on social media, with Meena openly talking about the harassment he faced from the Indian Railways official. Along with him, another top pole vaulter, Kuldeep Yadav, was also allegedly harassed by the same TTE for carrying their poles on board.

Stranded athletes

Meena and Yadav stranded at Panvel station

The duo was on their way back to their base after competing in the All India Inter-University Championships. They were stranded at Panvel station for nearly five hours, trying to convince authorities that the poles were an integral part of their sport. They even offered to pay fines, but all requests were rejected. In a video plea shared by sports platform NNIS, Meena questioned the treatment meted out to athletes like him and wondered what junior athletes might be facing.

Athletic prowess

Meena's record-breaking achievement in pole vault

Meena, a Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter, had broken his own national record with a jump of 5.35m at the National Federation Senior Athletics Championships in April 2025. He had earlier set the national mark at 5.32m during the Uttarakhand National Games in February. The Asian record in men's pole vault is 6m, set by the Philippines's Ernest John Obiena in 2023. The world record is held by Swedish superstar Armand Duplantis at 6.27m.

