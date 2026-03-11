Tottenham in 'doomsday scenario' after Atletico drubbing: Van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has described the team's current situation as a "doomsday scenario." His comments came after Spurs suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The loss was Spurs's fourth consecutive defeat under interim manager Igor Tudor. Here are further details and some glaring numbers.

Player's perspective Van de Ven on Atletico Madrid defeat Van de Ven, speaking to Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport, said the start of the match was "terrible," calling it a "doomsday scenario." He added that everything that could go wrong did go wrong in the game. "It's actually a doomsday scenario. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. For our goalkeeper it's terrible as well of course. You don't wish that on anyone," he said. "For 15 minutes we just conceded goals that you really can't do anything about."

Managerial impact Spurs's plight under interim manager Tudor Since the appointment of former Juventus and Marseille boss Tudor as interim head coach in February, Spurs have struggled to turn their fortunes around. The club is currently 16th in the Premier League table, just a point above relegation zone. Their main focus for the rest of the season is to avoid being relegated from top-flight football for the first time since 1977.

Advertisement

Suspension impact Van de Ven set to miss Liverpool clash Adding to Spurs's woes, Van de Ven will miss the trip to Liverpool due to a suspension. He was sent off in last Thursday's 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace. The defender expressed his frustration over missing an important match this weekend and described the current period as "really terrible." Despite these challenges, he remains determined to keep going and face whatever comes next.

Advertisement