Towhid Hridoy completes 4,000 T20 runs with 61* vs Australia 

Early setbacks

Hridoy shines for Bangladesh

Bangladesh's top-order batters fell like nine pins during the powerplay, with three of them dismissed within five overs. The team was left reeling at 11 for three at one stage. Hridoy, however, stood his ground and played a resilient innings while batting at four. Rishad Hossain was the only other Bangladeshi player to score in double digits, with a contribution of 16 runs off 14 balls. Hridoy remained unbeaten as the Tigers went past 100.