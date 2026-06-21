Towhid Hridoy completes 4,000 T20 runs with 61* vs Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh's batting lineup crumbled in the third and final T20I against Australia, with the team only managing to score 109 runs for eight wickets while batting first in Chattogram. Stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy was the lone bright spot in an otherwise lackluster performance, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 51 balls. During his stay, Hridoy went past 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. Here are his stats.
Early setbacks
Hridoy shines for Bangladesh
Bangladesh's top-order batters fell like nine pins during the powerplay, with three of them dismissed within five overs. The team was left reeling at 11 for three at one stage. Hridoy, however, stood his ground and played a resilient innings while batting at four. Rishad Hossain was the only other Bangladeshi player to score in double digits, with a contribution of 16 runs off 14 balls. Hridoy remained unbeaten as the Tigers went past 100.
Career
Here are his stats
Hridoy's 61* off 51 balls was laced with three fours and as many maximums. The batter's seventh T20I fifty took him to 1,365 runs from 62 matches at an average of 29.67 (SR: 126.15). 144 of his runs have come in four matches versus the Aussies at 48 (50: 1). Notably, Hridoy struck his maiden T20I fifty as captain.
Information
4,000 runs in T20 cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hridoy entered the game with 3,952 T20 runs under his belt. The batter has now raced to 4,013 runs from 165 matches at 31.1. This was his 23rd fifty in T20 cricket. He also boasts two tons in the format.