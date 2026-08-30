Dwayne Bravo becomes first player with this CPL honor: Details
What's the story
The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have retired the iconic No. 47 jersey worn by Dwayne Bravo, in a historic move for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The decision was announced ahead of TKR's CPL 2026 match against Jamaica Kingsmen on Saturday night. This makes Bravo the first player in CPL history to have his shirt number retired by a franchise.
Legacy
Bravo's contribution to TKR 'impossible to measure'
Bravo's contribution to TKR and the CPL is "impossible to measure," said Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders group.
He added that retiring No. 47 is their way of ensuring that Bravo's legacy will always be part of this franchise.
The decision comes as a fitting tribute to Bravo, who has been instrumental in both TKR and CPL's journey over the years.
Career highlights
Bravo's stellar CPL career
Bravo's journey with TKR started in 2015 when the team was known as Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel.
He played a key role in winning five CPL titles as a player from 2015 to 2025, two of them as captain in 2017 and 2018.
Overall, he played 107 matches in the tournament, taking an impressive 129 wickets at an economy rate of 8.74 (4W: 5, 5W: 1).
He continues to be the third-highest wicket-taker in the tourney, as per Cricinfo.
With the bat, he scored 1,155 runs at a strike rate of 129.33 (50s: 2).
New role
Bravo's legacy at TKR
After retiring as a player in 2024, Bravo took on the role of head coach at TKR.
His sixth CPL title came as a coach, adding another chapter to his already remarkable association with the tournament.
The retirement of No. 47 ensures that the number will always be synonymous with his achievements, from his trophy-laden playing career to his emergence as a champion coach.
T20 stats
Here are his T20 stats
Bravo retired from professional cricket at the end of the 2024 CPL season.
With 631 scalps from 582 games at an economy of 8.26, he continues to be the highest wicket-taker among non-spinners.
The dasher has also tallied 6,970 runs in the format while striking at 125.44.
His tally includes 20 fifties, 11 four-fers, and a couple of five-wicket hauls.
Twitter Post
Tribute!
An open letter to a legend. 🫡— Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 30, 2026
Dear DJ “Champion” Bravo,
Thank you for everything you’ve given TKR. ❤️🖤
It’s an honour to retire the iconic No. 47 in your name.
Forever a Knight. Forever No. 47. 🫡#TKRvJK | #WeAreTKR | #TrinbagoKnightRiders | #CPL26 pic.twitter.com/os2sXiiTPa