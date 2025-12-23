U-19 Asia Cup: PCB to report ICC over India's behavior

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its intention to formally inform the International Cricket Council (ICC) about alleged provocative behavior by Indian players during the recently concluded Under-19 Asia Cup final. The match took place in Dubai on December 21, where Pakistan won by a massive 191 runs. However, both teams were involved in heated exchanges throughout the game and didn't shake hands before or after the match.

Accusation details PCB chairman accuses Indian players of provocation PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi accused Indian players of provoking their Pakistani counterparts during the final. According to a PTI report, he stated the same at a recent reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate," he said, emphasizing his intention to bring this matter to light.

Disappointment expressed Former captain expresses disappointment over Indian team's behavior Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who served as the Under-19 team's mentor-cum-manager, also expressed disappointment over the conduct of the Indian side. He said, "I have played against many Indian teams, and they used to take cricket as cricket. But this junior team's behavior was improper throughout the final." If Pakistan decides to proceed with its complaint, the ICC will only take action based on the match referee's report.

Complaint process India receive medals from this ICC official, not Naqvi Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, was present at the final but did not give India the runners-up medal. Notably, Mubashshir Usmani, an ICC Associate Member Director, presented the runners-up medal to the Indian players, instead of Naqvi. It was reported that the Indian team did not walk up to the podium where Naqvi was standing. Instead, they collected their medals at a designated area on the ground.