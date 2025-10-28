UAE to recognize yoga as competitive sport: Details here
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is working to formalize yoga, or yogasana, as a competitive sport, as reported by The National. The move will elevate the practice from wellness and lifestyle to a recognized sporting discipline. The decision comes as part of the UAE's efforts to diversify its sports portfolio and India's initiative to promote yoga globally. Here are further details.
Implementation strategy
National framework being developed for competitive yoga
The UAE Yoga Committee, operating under the Ministry of Sports, is spearheading this initiative. The committee is working on a national framework to formalize yoga as a competitive sport. A major part of this plan includes hosting international events like the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship in Fujairah in 2025. These events will showcase yoga's competitive potential and help popularize it further.
Regulatory framework
Training referees and coaches
The UAE Yoga Committee is also working on establishing formal competition rules for yogasana. The committee is training local Emirati referees and coaches to ensure these rules are properly implemented. They are also working on integrating yoga into the country's school and youth sports systems, further popularizing the practice among younger generations.
Historic recognition
First Gulf nation to do so
If successful, the UAE will be the first Gulf country to give yoga full sporting recognition. This would include official regulations and national team programs for the discipline. The move is a major step in promoting yoga as a competitive sport on an international level, further strengthening cultural ties between India and the UAE.