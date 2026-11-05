Unai Emery set to sign new Aston Villa contract: Details
What's the story
Unai Emery, the head coach of Aston Villa, is on the verge of signing a contract extension with the club. The move would give him more authority in shaping the long-term future of Aston Villa. Emery held talks with club officials on Wednesday to discuss their future plans and his potential extended stay at Villa Park, as per BBC Sport.
Team evolution
Emery's impact on Aston Villa
Emery has been instrumental in transforming Aston Villa from a relegation-threatened side to one that has qualified for European football every season under his stewardship.
Last month, he celebrated four successful years at the club.
Under his leadership, the team won the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in May, marking their first major trophy in three decades.
Official announcement
Statement from Aston Villa
Following Wednesday's meeting between Emery and club chairman Nassef Sawiris, along with executives Roberto Olabe and Damian Vidagany, Aston Villa released a statement.
The club said the discussions were focused on planning their long-term strategic direction.
They emphasized a mutual commitment beyond 2029 for joint development under Emery's sporting leadership to achieve excellence and growth in the coming years.
Speculation
Emery was linked to Manchester United
Despite speculation linking him to Manchester United, Emery is close to signing a new long-term deal with Villa.
The club is currently 10th in the Premier League and has won three of their first four matches in the Champions League.
Last month, Villa threatened legal action against pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for suggesting Emery would be a good fit for Manchester United. However, they dropped the threat after he apologized.
Twitter Post
Meeting!
Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club's future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project.— Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) November 4, 2026
The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club's Chairman and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations… pic.twitter.com/xDKbjHWvD7