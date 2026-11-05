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Home / News / Sports News / Unai Emery set to sign new Aston Villa contract: Details
Unai Emery set to sign new Aston Villa contract: Details
Emery held talks with club officials (Image Source: X/@AstonVilla)

Unai Emery set to sign new Aston Villa contract: Details

By Rajdeep Saha
Nov 05, 2026
09:54 pm
What's the story

Unai Emery, the head coach of Aston Villa, is on the verge of signing a contract extension with the club. The move would give him more authority in shaping the long-term future of Aston Villa. Emery held talks with club officials on Wednesday to discuss their future plans and his potential extended stay at Villa Park, as per BBC Sport.

Team evolution

Emery's impact on Aston Villa

Emery has been instrumental in transforming Aston Villa from a relegation-threatened side to one that has qualified for European football every season under his stewardship.

Last month, he celebrated four successful years at the club.

Under his leadership, the team won the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in May, marking their first major trophy in three decades.

Official announcement

Statement from Aston Villa

Following Wednesday's meeting between Emery and club chairman Nassef Sawiris, along with executives Roberto Olabe and Damian Vidagany, Aston Villa released a statement.

The club said the discussions were focused on planning their long-term strategic direction.

They emphasized a mutual commitment beyond 2029 for joint development under Emery's sporting leadership to achieve excellence and growth in the coming years.

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Speculation

Emery was linked to Manchester United

Despite speculation linking him to Manchester United, Emery is close to signing a new long-term deal with Villa.

The club is currently 10th in the Premier League and has won three of their first four matches in the Champions League.

Last month, Villa threatened legal action against pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for suggesting Emery would be a good fit for Manchester United. However, they dropped the threat after he apologized.

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Twitter Post

Meeting!

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